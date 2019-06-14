WATCH: Craig Wright briefly forgets he ‘invented’ Bitcoin

Craig Wright appears to have briefly forgotten that he wrote the Bitcoin BTC white paper while speaking at a recent conference in Toronto.

Wright, lead brain behind alternative cryptocurrency Bitcoin Satoshi Vision, caused controversy earlier this year after suing community members who refused to acknowledge that he created Bitcoin under the Satoshi Nakamoto pseudonym.

An eagle-eyed Twitter user shared a clip from Wright’s presentation, in which Wright (hilariously) says:

There’s this whole section, I remember some white paper, um, back in 2008, had this section on how identity worked in Bitcoin. I remember reading it… probably when I wrote it... and there was this different way of doing things…

#faketoshi slipping up here like he always does: "I remember reading about it" Is not what you say when you wrote it…. Because he didn't#bitcoin pic.twitter.com/9meuIn6cQB — Danny Knight (@danny_knight) June 14, 2019

Earlier this year, Wright commenced legal action against those who had repeatedly called him a fraud on social media. Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack and a Twitter-based cartoon space-cat named “Hodlonaut” were the first targets.

Lawyers representing Wright later sent legal notices to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Blocksteam CEO Adam Back, as well as two independent cryptocurrency news outlets.

The letters demanded recipients retract any statements that suggest Wright to be a fraud, and even appear in court to declare they were wrong to do so all along.

We did get a letter from CSW’s lawyers addressed to Adam. There’s a request to respond by April 23rd, which of course we will ignore. Your move. pic.twitter.com/Jr21tGph7M — Samson Mow (@Excellion) April 16, 2019

Wright’s ordered to appear in court himself next week over a separate lawsuit lodged by the estate of Dave Kleiman, a computer security expert who (some believe) played a key role in Bitcoin‘s creation.

It’s alleged Wright stole 1.1 million BTC ($9.2 billion) from Kleiman’s estate after he passed away, and must now produce evidence of all the Bitcoin he’s ever mined — which would include at least some of that supposedly stolen cryptocurrency.

In 2009, someone named Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin white paper. They maintained an online presence until December 2010, when they disappeared from the internet altogether. Bitcoin’s development continues without their input.

For those that may think this video might involve some deep fake tomfoolery: you can check out Wright’s “presentation” in full, direct from the source. He forgets that he’s Satoshi at approximately 5:00, enjoy!