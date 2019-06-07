WATCH: Bitcoin ATM showers London’s Bond Street station in cash money

No, this isn’t a new Anderson Paak video. In a bizarre scene, footage shows a Bitcoin ATM spewing heaps of cash in a shopping centre nearby London’s Bond Street train station, while a security guard does their best to keep onlookers at bay.

The video of the curious incident was first posted to Reddit late yesterday. A man is seen desperately trying to catch as many flowing bank notes as possible with a duffel bag placed in front of the machine (spoiler: it doesn’t work).

While Redditors speculate bad actors could have caused the eruption with “jackpotting” (a term for hacking ATMs to dispense money on command), Shitcoins Club – the Polish company handling the machine – told Hard Fork the withdrawal was intentional.

“Everything was going well during this transaction,” the Shitcoins Club rep told Hard Fork. “As you can see there is a bag in front of the ATM.”

Strange shit has happened to this Bitcoin ATM before

Curiosity has surrounded this exact ATM before. Roughly one month ago, a suspicious image of an unknown user accessing the machine was shared to social media.