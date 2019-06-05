This girthy penis is buried deep inside the Ethereum blockchain (NSFW)

The Ethereum blockchain doesn’t just power one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies — it now perpetually verifies the existence of a girthy dong.

That’s right. Swedish conceptual artists Ida Jonsson and Simon Saarinen say they’ve buried the first ASCII peen inside an Ethereum ETH transaction, reports art and advertising portal It’s Nice That.

Courtesy of Ida & Simon

Permanent Phallus is one of three ASCII artworks embedded in Ethereum. Permanent Meme is a loving homage to the Circle Game, a suitably suggestive companion to the aforementioned raging boner.

A third piece, Permanent Tag, is more of an appropriate exercise in personal branding for the artists through graffiti.

“Ever since I heard about the blockchain and its immutable character, I’ve been insanely intrigued by the thought of embedding art on it,” Jonsson told It’s Nice That.

“For as long as art has existed people have been obsessed with portraying penises,” she said. “Maintaining this important piece of culture just felt like the right thing to do.”

This isn’t the first time the general public has used blockchain technology to immortalize seemingly random shit.

Last month, someone uploaded a tweet that contains a video that shows Prince Charles refer to Bitcoin as “a very interesting development,” just because.

Still, as long as the Ethereum network remains online, humanity will have a tasteful reference for drawing shlongs. At last, we can rest easy.

Hard Fork has reached out to Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin for comment.