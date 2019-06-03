Moonday Mornings: Bitcoin flash-crashed to $75, SIM-swapping on the rise, and more

It’s time for another edition of Moonday Mornings! If you’re new around here, this is Hard Fork’s wrap-up of the weekend’s top cryptocurrency and blockchain headlines that you shouldn’t miss.

Let’s get to it.

1. For about five minutes over the weekend, the Bitcoin BTC and Canadian dollars trading pair flash-crashed down from around CAD$11,000 ($8,000) to CAD$101 ($75) per Bitcoin on the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, according to a Twitter user. Some Redditors spotted that one user sold 1,155 BTC for CAD$101 each, bad times. Kraken is yet to comment on the incident.

2. Over the weekend, numerous members of the cryptocurrency community have reported being SIM-swapped, in what is believed to be a coordinated series of attacks, ZDNet reports. How much cryptocurrency attackers have obtained remains unclear, as not all victims have declared their losses.

3. Cryptocurrency mixing service, Bitcoin Blender, followed in Bestmixer.io’s footsteps and shut down last week, Bleeping Computer reports. Bitcoin Blender shut down shortly after telling users to withdraw their funds, the platform has not given a reason for its closure.

4. EOS blockchain development house Block.one launched a social network this weekend, Bloomberg reports. Called Voice, every action a user makes is logged on the EOS “blockchain.” Well, that can only end well… right?

5. Facebook has begun talks with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in a bid to understand how its GlobalCoin should be regulated, the Financial Times reports. It’s early days, and the CFTC can only advise on compete applications, which it’s yet to receive. Pull your finger out, Faceebook.

Well, there you have it. Now go get on with your week of hodling.