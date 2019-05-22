Sign this petition to stop Craig Wright from copyrighting the Bitcoin white paper

An online petition to remove Craig Wright’s name from a copyright claim submitted earlier this week has surfaced after his latest effort to lay claim to the fact he authored the original Bitcoin BTC white paper.

In an attempt to scratch his latest patent filing fetish itch, the Satoshi Nakamoto impersonator tried to put his name against the Bitcoin white paper and code by filing a registration with the US Copyright Office, CoinDesk reported yesterday.

Naturally, the cryptocurrency community hasn’t taken this lying down. One enterprising individual took it upon themselves to make a Change.org petition to remove Wright’s name from any copyright documents associated to Bitcoin.

At the time of writing, the petition has 146 signatures, and that number is rising by the minute. The petition appears to have been started on May 22, according to Change.org.

Change.org petition

Unless you’ve been living with your head under a rock, Wright has continually claimed to be the original creator of Bitcoin, also known as Satoshi Nakamoto. However, on more than one occasion, he has failed to provide substantive evidence that this is true.

I signed the petition, you can too by clicking here.

(Not that Change.org petitions ever lead to any real change – consider it a public barometer of disdain.)