HTC’s new $300 blockchain phone will double as a Bitcoin node

Taiwainese mobile phone manufacturer HTC is launching a more affordable blockchain phone with full Bitcoin BTC node capabilities.

Originally announced last month, the Exodus 1S will be launching in Q3 this year and will have an extra SD card to support its blockchain capabilities. For what it’s worth, HTC was gunning to include node capabilities in the Exodus 1, but the company ultimately decided to drop the functionality for the device’s first iteration – perhaps due to Google’s updated Play store policy that forbids on-device mining.

The manufacturer has not shared a specific launch date but says the device will be priced at around $250-300.

Phil Chen, HTC’s Decentralized Chief Office, told Hard Fork he would not divulge details about Exodus 1, the S1’s precursor, sales performance but said the company was “happy and even excited by what we have seen so far in terms of sales … and they’re on track with internal targets.”

In terms of marked differences with the previous device, Exodus 1S is being priced at a lower mark in a bid to “broaden the reach and adoption of blockchain and crypto technology with a more value focused offering.”

HTC Exodus 1s renders

HTC made headlines when it first announced the phone’s launch during a keynote speech at an investment forum held in Taipei in April.

Exodus 1S is the company’s second entry into blockchain-powered mobile devices. Its original offering, the Exodus 1, featured a cryptocurrency wallet alongside hardware designed to support decentralized applications (dapps).

The news comes amid increased controversy about security concerns of using smartphones as cryptocurrency wallets. Overall, researchers have actively advised users to opt for an actual hardware wallet.