Futurist and filmmaker Ian Khan is live at TNW2019 – tune in now!

Welcome to the second day of TNW Conference 2019, our flagship technology festival in Amsterdam. We are kicking off our blockchain and cryptocurrency track, Hard Fork.

First to the stage is futurist and filmmaker Ian Khan, who will share his thoughts on what the blockchain revolution means for us – and how the technology can enable trust, transparency, and efficiency.

To catch his talk, tune in to the Hard Fork track at 9:30AM (CEST) by clicking on this link. Following a brief introduction from our host and moderator Elliott Callender, Khan will deliver his keynote on “The rise of blockchain cities” at 9:35AM (CEST). Don’t miss it!

What else is happening at the Hard Fork track?

Hungry for more blockchain talk? We’ve got you covered. Here is a shortlist of the talks we’re most excited about:

10:00AM (CEST): “Anatomy of a blockchain baby” by Galia Benartzi, Co-founder of Bancor

11:20AM (CEST): “Networks of trust in a connected world” by Dominik Schiener, Co-founder of IOTA

12:45PM (CEST): “Building on Bitcoin” by Francis Pouliot, Co-founder and CEO of Bull Bitcoin

14:20PM (CEST): “The changing landscape of investment” – a panel with Yoni Assia (Founder and CEO of eToro), Tomer Federman (CEO of Federman Capital), Flora Sun (Director of Binance Labs), and Margarita Khartanovich (Editor-in-Chief, Binary District)

15:10PM (CEST): “UX as a catalyst for decentralization” by Lary Sanger, Co-founder of Wikipedia

In the meantime, you can check out the full list of talks and speakers for the Hard Fork track here.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Check out the official schedule to discover the keynotes you don’t want to miss, and watch them on our livestream page.