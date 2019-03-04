Cryptocurrency exchange WEX/BTC-e tied to Bitcoin ransomware hackers, report

Big four accountancy group PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has issued a special bulletin connecting the Iranian nationals behind notorious SamSam ransomware and the incredibly infamous cryptocurrency exchange WEX (formerly BTC-e).

The report alleges SamSam creators Faramarz Shahi Savandi and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri used the WEX exchange service to launder sizable chunks of the $6 million in Bitcoin BTC generated throughout their 34-month-long international hacking and extortion spree.

“We identified this Iranian money laundering operation as having links with currency exchange WEX (previously known as BTC-e),” declared PwC. “WEX is most notably known for its alleged involvement in the the threat actor tracked by PwC as Blue Athena, and being responsible for cashing out 95 percent of all ransomware payments made since 2014.”

Last September, the US Department of Justice published full details of the SamSam ransomware campaign, which was found to have caused more than $30 million worth of damages across the US and Canada.

More than 200 victims were hit, including hospitals, public institutions, and municipalities.

What was the SamSam ransomware?

The six-count indictment against Savandi and Mansouri alleges that they, while acting from inside Iran, created SamSam in December 2015 with the primary goal of forcibly encrypting data on the computers of their victims.

The pair accessed the computers of victims through various security vulnerabilities found in target machines, which would allow them to install and execute SamSam directly.

Savandi and Mansouri would then extort victims by demanding a Bitcoin ransom for unlocking the data and returning access. Once the payments were collected, the attackers would exchange the Bitcoin into their local currency, primarily through cryptocurrency exchanges based in Iran.

The duo were noted to have further released “refined versions” of SamSam in June and October of 2017.

Their campaign was described as “an Iran-based international computer hacking and extortion scheme that engaged in 21st-century digital blackmail.”

What is WEX/BTC-e?

WEX (formally known as BTC-e) is an online currency exchange desk that came about in 2017. It was opened shortly after US and Greek authorities closed BTC-e by arresting its Russian-borne administrator and suspected co-founder.

BTC-e is understood to have been a hotspot for cryptocurrency-related money laundering. It was actually Russia’s oldest cryptocurrency exchange, and more than $4 billion is believed to have been laundered through it from 2014 to 2017, including Bitcoins related to the Mt. Gox saga.

Impressively, 95-percent of all ransomware payments made between 2014 and 2017 is believed to have been laundered through BTC-e. Approximately $1.9 million in Bitcoin ransoms generated by SamSam is understood to have been “cashed out” through BTC-e.

Not only do they look the same, but WEX inherited the BTC-e domain

“WEX claims to be unrelated to BTC-e but its website design and trading pairs are almost identical, and it migrated over all the exchange‘s former users after BTC-e was shut down,” wrote PwC.

The WEX connection

Leveraging information published by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), PwC was able to link the SamSam duo to the WEX cryptocurrency exchange.