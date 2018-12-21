Coinbase is now available to 3.4M more Europeans in 6 new markets

Coinbase is taking its cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage to six more European nations before the year is out.

The exchange platform announced on its blog yesterday that its services are now available in Andorra, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Lithuania, and Iceland – this takes Coinbase to 3.4 million more people. Whether residents of these nations will actually be interested at this time of year, given the current market is another question.

Zeeshan Feroz, Coinbase’s UK CEO, told CNBC that the firm looks for markets that are “close to or within jurisdictions that we operate in today.”

According to the announcement, new customers from these nations will be able to make full use of Coinbase.com and the company‘s iOS and Android apps. Bear in mind this is only for retail investors, Coinbase Pro and Prime are yet to be rolled out to the countries.

Coinbase seems intent on taking more cryptocurrencies, to even more people and is planning further expansion next year.

Over the course of this year Coinbase has doubled its lineup of available cryptocurrencies, with clear plans to keep adding more as time goes on.