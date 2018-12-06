The Financial Times partners with Hard Fork Decentralized

Our blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Hard Fork Decentralized, is just around the corner. Next week, over 30 decentralized events will take place across London to discuss the future of the industry, and to explore how this will impact the way we do business. You can meet the people behind eToro, TRON, ConsenSys, Luno, IOTA, Waves, Opera, and many more on December 12-14. Check it out and register your ticket right here.

Hard Fork Decentralized also has a new partnership that we’re very excited about. The Financial Times is the world’s leading global business publication, with extensive coverage of blockchain and cryptocurrency news. They’re co-hosting multiple events in London, including the Hard Fork Pitch Battle. Here, we’re inviting the top industry startups to showcase their business and meet the right investors.

The Financial Times is also co-hosting our VIP dinner, as well as The Exchange – our exclusive venue for top executives to network and find new partnerships. The Exchange is located at citizenM Tower of London, our official venue partner, and includes an amazing lineup of speakers that will discuss the biggest topics in the industry. The venue is only accessible to business pass holders.

We’re looking forward to co-hosting these events with the Financial Times. We’ll see you in London on December 12-14!

P.S. we took out not one, but two ads in the FT this week. Pretty cool.