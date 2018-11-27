Les Peas de Résistance: A French supermarket giant is blockchainifying organic carrots

Another major European supermarket is getting in on the distributed ledger (DLT) fun. Auchan, a global leader in food distribution, is set to roll out a blockchain platform to allow customers to track goods from plate to fork.

Following successful trials in Vietnam, French supermarket giant Auchan says it’s chosen grocery-tracking blockchain solution is now ready for France.

Auchan customers in selected regions are to use a special smartphone app to scan QR-codes on certain products.

Users will then be shown detailed information related to where it was sourced and related supply routes.

For now, Auchan’s blockchain only tracks its organic carrots, but come December, but it should be allowing customers to gather information on potatoes by December. By February, Frenchies will even be able use the blockchain to track their poulet. Allez!

The press release also promises Italians will soon be able to track their tomatoes, and Spaniards should be able to read up on their Iberian pork and local fruits. Eventually, chickens in Portugal and Senegal will be placed on a distributed ledger for all to see.

The rollouts across France are the result of an intensive testing phase in Vietnam, which Auchan’s press release notes was part of a co-ordinated effort with Ho Chi Minh City.

Auchan says 18,000 pigs, 200,000 chickens, and 2.5 million eggs sold by Auchan Retail Vietnam are currently being tracked via its blockchain, with eggplants, mangoes, and durians being added in the near future.

Auchan not ready for a utility token (yet)

Auchan says it ran the trial on a distributed ledger called FoodChain. While FoodChain is based on Ethereum, and has its own ERC-20 token called CAL, Auchan will only rely on its blockchain technology – and won’t be using the token.

It seems bigger companies such as Auchan aren’t intent on accepting CAL for anything (yet).

“Companies like Auchan will not directly use [the token], as companies require invoices for payments,” a FoodChain spokesperson confirmed with Hard Fork.

Auchan’s blockchain plans almost indicate the makings of a great blockchain battle between global supermarket giants. After all, it was only a few months ago when Dutch supermarket, Albert Heijn, began tracking its orange juice on the blockchain for pretty much the same reasons.