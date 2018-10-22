Moonday Morning: DJ Khaled & Floyd Mayweather finally sued over scamcoin

It’s Moonday Morning! Time to serve up a hot, steaming pile of cryptocurrency news leftovers that we all missed over the weekend, but taste oh-so-good when you reheat them.

On today’s menu:

1. Blockchain engineers are reportedly making between $150,000 and $175,000 on average. Apparently, that’s on par with AI devs and higher than any other specialized engineering roles.

2. Accountancy giant E&Y says in the first six months of 2018, 86 percent of the leading ICOs that listed on a cryptocurrency exchange in 2017 are now trading below their initial price. That’s almost all the percent.

3. Dutch bank ING is getting down with a simple form zero-knowledge proofs to help protect the privacy of its customers when handling their data. What’s cool is that it’s open source, and was peer reviewed by one of the co-founders of Zcash.

4. Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled have been formally issued with a lawsuit for their alleged connections to the scamcoin Centra and its dodgy ICO.

5. The SEC launches a “strategic hub,” to act as a portal for blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses to interact with regulators directly. I wish it was a different kind of portal, like for time traveling, but this will do (for now).

6. Samsung SDS, ABN AMRO, and a major port in the Netherlands are getting together to launch a blockchain pilot to make “the transportation, monitoring and financing of freight and services […] just as easy as ordering a book online.” That’s cool, but I might wait for the movie.

Bon appetit!