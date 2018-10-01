TRON is giving DLT devs an 85% discount on Hard Fork Decentralized tickets

We’ve come a long way from Satoshi’s white paper in 2008. Every day we’re pushing the limits of what’s possible on the blockchain, and we have developers to thank for it.

That’s why we’d like to offer DLT devs an 85-percent discount on their ticket to Hard Fork Decentralized, our first blockchain and cryptocurrency event. We’re partnering with TRON Foundation, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, to make this discount possible.

Our event aims to catalyze in-depth discussions on the industry’s future, and we can’t do that without your expert opinions as a developer. Blockchain is only as strong as its code, after all.

Our three-day event will feature expert keynotes, roundtable discussions, and networking sessions hosted by leading companies in London. As a blockchain developer, it’s a great opportunity to make lasting connections and get your opinions out there.

We’ll also be hosting our own event called The Exchange. The Exchange is the hub where deals get done. In this exclusive space, decision makers come together to build new relationships, conduct private meetings, join discussions, and interact with leadership teams from blockchain and cryptocurrency companies.

We’re also thrilled to announce that TRON Foundation will be hosting their own event at Hard Fork Decentralized – keep an eye out for more info on this soon.

You can get your discounted ticket for DLT developers right here. We’re looking forward to seeing you at Hard Fork Decentralized on December 12-14!