Coinbase’s new asset listing process will geo-restrict some coins

Coinbase is moving away from its predominantly US-centric approach with a new cryptocurrency listing process.

As a result, some new digital assets won’t be available to customers based in the US due to stricter regulations.

The popular cryptocurrency exchange announced today that it will be assessing coins based on their compliance with local laws.

Oh, and if you thought you can use a VPN or some other computer trickery to get around these restrictions, you’ll be unsuccessful. Coinbase makes coins available to users based on where accounts are registered.

Coins must satisfy Coinbase’s new seven step process to be listed on the exchange.

Up until now, Coinbase used to seek out cryptocurrencies to list on its exchange. However, with the revised approach will allow token issuers to approach Coinbase and apply for listing themselves.

For the record, the San Francisco-based exchange has long been teasing the arrival of a bunch of coins to its platform. Back in March, the company revealed it’s looking to expand its offering with more Ethereum-based (ERC20) tokens.

More recently, Coinbase revealed plans to add 37 new assets to its Custody platform.

I think Coinbase’s inbox is going to be very full in the coming weeks.