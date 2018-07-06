This bot tweeting raunchy blockchain fan-fiction should be your next follow

We know. Blockchains really get your motor running. Sometimes, at night, really late at night, tuned in to the hum of your new mining rig, eyes weary from charts, the mind wanders.

It just so happens that Jackson Palmer, creator of the long-running community-focused cryptocurrency Dogecoin, has built something for the crypto-fetishest in mind.

Fifty Shades of Blockchain is a bot tweeting lines from mommy-porn smash hit Fifty Shades of Grey, mashed with jargon-filled lines from industry whitepapers.

The results would make even the most robust of blockchains consider hard forking.

My inner goddess jumps up and runs broker nodes for more transactions per second — Fifty Shades of Blockchain (@blockshade) July 5, 2018

I groan… how can I resist him when he’s pre-occupied with the USD value. — Fifty Shades of Blockchain (@blockshade) July 4, 2018

It’s only just launched, but dont worry: Palmer has confirmed he will continue to develop the bot to keep us in the loop as to the sexy hash-based exploits of crypto-Mr. Grey.

This isn’t the first tongue-in-cheek stunt from the Dogecoin community. Back in 2014, they famously crowdfunded $30,000 worth of cryptocurrency in a bid to send Jamaica’s bobsled team to the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, mirroring the classic comedy film Cool Runnings.

The sudden spike in interest from those wanting to contribute caused it’s price to rise by 50 percent over just three days.

Unfortunately, Jamaica placed last in both day of competition, finishing 29th overall.

If you’re looking for a fun account to add to your feed on #FollowFriday, you probably can’t do much better than Fifty Shades of Blockchain.