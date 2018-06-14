CoinMarketCap announces night mode and more for its platform

If you are a cryptocurrency trader whose eyes are fixed all day long at CoinMarketCap, you might find the platform’s new updates as exciting as I do.

The leading cryptocurrency tracking website announced the updates to its platform on Wednesday.

There’s a new night mode switch on the platform and the search function on the mobile app has been updated. Users can now also add up to 250 cryptocurrencies on their CoinMarketCap watchlist.

Today we have released style changes across the site. Additionally, there is a Night Mode switch in the top header, the Watchlist limit has been increased to 250, and we've updated the search function on mobile to make it easier to access. Please let us know what you think! — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) June 13, 2018

The watchlist function essentially allows users to be able to track the cryptocurrencies that are of most interest to them.

Unlike the home page which displays the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, you can choose which cryptocurrencies you want on the watchlist. The feature is especially useful to track market movements for your investment portfolio.

CoinMarketCap Watchlist. The button to switch day and night modes is in the upper-right corner.

Previously, up to 100 cryptocurrencies could be tracked in the watchlist. The updated limit to 250 will make it easier for traders with a more diverse portfolio to track their investments.

While the search function on the iOS app is an improvement, in my opinion, the overall user experience still does not compare with what you get on the website.

It is also worth noting that the app is only available on iOS presently but the company has plans to release on Android soon.

Hello, we are working on the Android mobile application; it is coming soon. Thank you for your patience. — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) June 13, 2018

The night mode button might seem like the most trivial update on the face of it, but given how much time cryptocurrency analysts and traders end up spending on the website, it can be a vital improvement in the user experience. I love Telegram’s night mode and I am glad to switch to the same on CoinMarketCap.

The fact that you can switch between the day mode and night mode with a tap also makes for a fun “lights on — lights off” game if you are truly bored staring at those statistics.

As if the night mode weren’t cool enough, you might see CoinMarketCap merchandise soon!

They're coming soon! — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) June 14, 2018

CoinMarketCap — founded in 2013 by programmer Brandon Chez — is one of the most heavily trafficked in the world. Ranked 245 in the world by Alexa rankings, CoinMarketCap is significantly more popular than financial data giants such as Reuters and Bloomberg.