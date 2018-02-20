Shady cryptocurrency project brings on Steven Seagal for added shadiness

As a Buddhist, Zen teacher, and healer, Steven lives by the principles that the development of the physical self is essential to protect the spiritual man. He believes that what he does in his life is about leading people into contemplation to wake them up and enlighten them in some manner. These are precisely the objectives of the Bitcoiin2Gen to empower the community by providing a decentralized P2P payment system with its own wallet, mining ecosystem and robust blockchain platform without the need of any third party.

Um. Fair enough?

As humans go, Seagal is undoubtedly one of the worst.

Since the early 90s, Seagal has been accused of harassing, beating, and sexually assaulting multiple women. He’s settled lawsuits for employment discrimination, wrongful termination, and failure to prevent sexual harassment. And then there’s the really odd stuff, like accusations of human trafficking, cockfighting, and killing an 11-month-old puppy.

You could say he’s a bit of an asshole.

His history makes B2G’s decision to bring him on as a figurehead an odd choice. The company has already raised $10 million via its ICO, and now it’s brining on the answer to the question: What happens when you add a goatee to a walking, talking representation of the poop emoji?

Was Sisqo unavailable?

The release also makes no mention of Seagal’s compensation. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission:

Celebrities and others are using social media networks to encourage the public to purchase stocks and other investments. These endorsements may be unlawful if they do not disclose the nature, source, and amount of any compensation paid, directly or indirectly, by the company in exchange for the endorsement.

We can logically assume one of two things to be true: Seagal meditated on the merits of decentralization and decided to jump on board a fake Bitcoin, or he’s being paid.

B2G didn’t respond when we sought an answer.

As for the organization itself, it’s hard to be impressed. The white paper is what happens when 1,000 words are due, but you can only muster 200. It’s chock full of meaningless jargon and industry buzzwords and dives further into cryptocurrency as a whole than the project itself.

It has some “unique features” though, like mining… um… and trading.

Bitcoiin 2Gen focuses on the original founding father’s vision of what crypto currencies should be, while incorporating the Ethereum based blockchain, adding to the blockchain unique features such as Mining, Trading, and Staking of the coin, as well.

Please see previous bath salts comment.

There is a fairly interesting “recruitment plan” you might recognize from other “definitely not a scam” projects, BitConnect and OneCoin — both of which turned out to be pyramid schemes.

Definitely not a pyramid scheme

B2G, for what it’s worth, told us it’s most definitely “not a pyramid scheme.” Because what else are you supposed to say, really?

Maybe B2G is a completely legit project that’s going to go on to change the world — or at least confuse it into buying a token they thought was Bitcoin. But that appears doubtful at this point. And bringing on Seagal isn’t doing much to instill confidence in an already vague project.