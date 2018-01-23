Do you actually know how blockchain works? Learn for less than $30

So, sure…maybe the Bitcoin-cryptocurrency market has taken a hit recently. But despite its latest stumbles, the technology that’s generating this fledgling investment is rock solid — and could be the basis for even greater information breakthroughs.

Blockchaining is more than just a means of generating cyber money. It also brings some groundbreaking possibilities for information storage and security…and right now, you can join the vanguard of the tech movement with the Complete Ethereum Blockchain Mastery learning bundle. You can pick it up for just $29 (an over 90 percent savings) from TNW Deals.

In all, this package includes four courses, each taking you behind the technology of blockchain to explain not only how it’s done, but its implications on future web innovations.

The courses include:

Ethereum Blockchain Developer: Build Projects Using Solidity (a $195 value): Learn to be a practicing Ethereum blockchain developer with this practical step-by-step guide.

Learn to be a practicing Ethereum blockchain developer with this practical step-by-step guide. Blockchain Technology: A Guide To The Blockchain Ecosystem (a $25 value): Bitcoin entrepreneur Ravinder Deol explains how blockchaining works and why it matters to the next generation of web development.

Bitcoin entrepreneur Ravinder Deol explains how blockchaining works and why it matters to the next generation of web development. Ethereum Developer: Build A Decentralized Blockchain App (a $195 value): Learning meets the real world as you use your training to build actual blockchain-driven apps.

Learning meets the real world as you use your training to build actual blockchain-driven apps. Ethereum Developer Masterclass: Build Real World Projects (a $195 value): Become a blockchaining master with more involved projects, including creating a cryptocurrency of your very own.

Be one of the few who not only deal in cryptocurrency, but actually know how to make it work with this most forward-thinking of instruction sets. It’s training valued at over $600, but all the wonders of blockchaining can be yours now for only $29 while this offer lasts.

