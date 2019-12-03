Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin step aside as Pichai becomes Alphabet CEO

It’s a big day in Mountain View. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin today announced they are stepping down from their roles as CEOs of parent company Alphabet. Sundar Pichai, previously Google’s head honcho, now takes the reins and becomes CEO of both Google and Alphabet.

Page and Brin note that now that Alphabet is established and its various companies are operating independently, “it’s the natural time to simplify [the company’s] management structure.” While Alphabet was founded in 2015 and became Google’s parent company then, the big G remains the face of the company in the public eye; it makes some basic sense that Pichai would lead both.

For his part, Pichai says that the change won’t affect Alphabet’s day-to-day work. He says he will continue to focus on Google while helping manage Alphabet’s long term focus and future challenges.

Page and Brin note they “are deeply committed to Google and Alphabet for the long term, and will remain actively involved as Board members, shareholders, and co-founders” and will hold regular talks with Pichai. Nonetheless, they “believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!”

For more, you can read Page, Brin, and Pichai‘s announcements at the source link below.

