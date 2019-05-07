How to watch Google’s I/O 2019 developer conference

Google‘s developer conference, Google I/O, is set to kick off today at 10 am PT / 4.30 pm CET / 10.30 pm IST. The company will expectedly announce new mid-range Pixel devices, Android Q, new Nest Hub Max smart display, and updates to Stadia gaming platform.

How to watch:

You can head to this link to see the live stream on your phone or desktop’s browser. Alternatively, you can go to Google’s YouTube channel to watch the coverage, or come back to this post to watch the stream posted below.

If you want to check the schedule of the event and get more details about developer sessions, go to Google I/O’s official site.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all announcement to bring you latest updates from the event, Stay tuned!

