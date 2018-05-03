Following its launch on Android back in February, Google Pay is now rolling out on the web to let you complete shopping transactions quicker on desktop and iOS.

The cross-platform service lets users check out on shopping sites, as well as send and receive money using a credit or debit card or PayPal account. Today’s announcement sees it becoming more widely available, in online stores that you visit using Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. Once you’ve got your account set up in a desktop browser, Google Pay will also work in your iPhone’s browsers when you’re logged in.

With that, Google Pay is poised to attract a wider user base in the 20 countries that it presently operates in, and give it a chance to compete with Apple Pay (which already works on desktop and mobile) and other mobile payment services. The challenge, of course, lies in getting hundreds of thousands of merchants to add the new ‘Buy with Google Pay’ button to their checkout forms.

