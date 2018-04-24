Google Search now helps you hunt for jobs in India

Roughly a year after launching its job search tool in the US, Google is bringing the feature to India today.

Searching for terms like “jobs near me,” “jobs for freshers,” or “content writing jobs” will now surface openings from a roster over a million listings, from some 90,000 employers nationwide. The company says its tool should help job seekers at every level, from recent college grads to experienced managers.

To pull this off, Google partnered with a number of hiring platforms, including QuikrJobs, Shine.com, and LinkedIn. Clicking on any listing brings up more information about the company and the role, as well as links to apply for said role on various platforms.

There are a bunch of filters you can use to help narrow your search down to fewer and more relevant listings: you can set your preferred title, location, and contract type. Plus, you can set up email alerts for your searches, and save listings to look up later.

Sadly, the service doesn’t yet let you filter roles by salary range as it does in the US; that’d certainly help you cut out employers who can’t afford you. Still, it’s a handy tool for folks in the market for a new gig, that negates the need to install additional apps.

