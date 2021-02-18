Most of us watching the Nintendo Direct today were hoping for news about ‘Breath of the Wild 2,’ only to be disappointed to learn we’d have to wait longer — series producer Eiji Aonuma said we’d hear some actual news later this year. That’s something, I guess. Still, for the real Zelda fans out there, there was one bit of welcome news: an HD port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Okay, so Skyward Sword isn’t everyone’s favorite Zelda game, largely because of the extensive use of motion controls and sparse overworld. I’m sure some would rather see another series title make its way over to the Switch. But as someone who loved that game — including what I considered to be excellent motion controls — I’m pretty hyped, specially as Nintendo says that the Switch’s processing power and Joy-Cons will enable more accurate and reliable motion controls.

For the haters, those who couldn’t use motion controls, and those using the Switch Light (or playing handheld), Nintendo has also given players to option to use a combination of buttons and the right analog stick instead of motion controls. Considering how the motion controls factor into even basic enemy battles in that game, I’m curious to see just how well they translate.

Controls aside, Nintendo the resolution has been inreased and the game runs at a smooth 60 frames per second, but otherwise appears to be largely unchanged from the original. The game releases July 16, along with these snazzy Joy-Cons…

…which I want right now.