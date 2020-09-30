Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 riddled with crashes and silly subway bugs

You’d think it shouldn’t happen with a massive 57GB update, but here we go: the Season 6 patch for Call of Duty: Warzone is causing the game to crash on all platforms — PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Activision has acknowledged the issue and confirmed it is investigating the matter following numerous reports from miffed players, but has yet to release a fix. The timing is especially irritating considering the latest season dropped just yesterday, so naturally everyone is eager to explore what’s new.

Instead, players have had to deal with intermittent server connectivity complications and unexpected crashes.

“We’re actively investigating an issue where some players are experiencing crashes after the update in ModernWarfare and Warzone,” Activision wrote in a tweet. “Stay tuned for updates.”

The error in question has pestered players since at least January as VG247 notes, but has escalated significantly since the last update. The good thing is that it’s already on Infinity Ward’s Trello board, so hopefully its developers will tackle it soon enough.

Among other things, the new season introduces two new operators, Farah and Nikolai, as well as a subway system, which I was somewhat excited about. Although the so-called Metro is now the fastest way to move across the map, some resourceful players have unearthed a bug that lets you exploit the system to unfairly win games.

If you enter the subway while it’s entering or leaving a platform, you’ll be immune to the effects of the gas. That means you can practically heal during the fast-travel animations, and wait until everyone else has choked to death.

Fun stuff.

