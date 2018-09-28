Popular PC gaming festival DreamHack is coming to India this December

Popular PC gaming festival DreamHack – which holds a Guinness world record for the largest LAN party – is making its way to India in December. Nodwin gaming, an Indian e-sports company, confirmed that the festival will take place in the western city of Mumbai, and will be live-streamed through Voot.

DreamHack CEO Marcus Lindmark said:

We are excited about entering another continent as DreamHack open its doors to the first DreamHack India event “The partnership with Nodwin Gaming helps us redefine professional gaming in India where we can offer something exciting and for millions of gamers across the region. This, we believe, will give the pro gamers the right setup to play at their full potential. Our goal is to build a healthy gaming ecosystem, and we look forward to helping build a successful and competitive event.

The festival website notes that there will be a prize pool of Rs 10. million ($138,000). The event will host LAN parties, BOYC (Bring Your Own Computer) lounges, and fan competitions with games like PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround (PUBG), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2.

Esports is slowly but surely rising in India, with small tournaments and leagues taking place more often lately. An Indian competitor recently won a bronze medal in Hearthstone at the first-ever esports event at the Asian Games in Indonesia this year. Hopefully, this will inspire more players to take up gaming competitively.