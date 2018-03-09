I never thought I’d see the day when I saw videogame footage on the White House’s Official YouTube channel, much less footage of heads blowing up. Yet in an lovely act of pettiness, here we are.

After the Parkland School shooting in Florida, Trump’s White House has doubled down on the tired scapegoat for gun violence: videogames. The video is obviously meant to create some sort of emotional response in the viewer, compiling scenes of people killing people in videogames without any commentary.

But like, why even post this on YouTube, a place where the gamers already visit to watch gory death scenes out of their own volition? I mean, searching “goriest videogame deaths” nets me 10,700 results. At the very least know your audience. Just look at that dislike ratio:

Or maybe the White House really just wanted to make an awesome compilation of videogame gore. And on the plus side, the focus on videogame violence might finally be how Trump alienates some of his alt-right contingent, so there’s something.

The video has since been unlisted due to copyright claims – nice to know even the White House has to deal with Contend ID – but you can watch it embedded above or at this link.

