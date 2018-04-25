The OnePlus 6 is launching on May 16

OnePlus has confirmed that its much-rumored flagship, the OnePlus 6, will launch on May 16 in London, and on May 17 in China and India.

The highly anticipated Android handset from the Chinese hardware brand will feature a notch at the top of its display, and a glass back – though it isn’t yet confirmed if it will support wireless charging as a result of that design decision for the rear panel. There’s a chance that it might be water-resistant as well.

Your #OnePlus6 is coming soon! 😁 Hope to see you at our launch event in London (May 16), Mumbai (May 17) or Beijing (May 17)! — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 25, 2018

Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 845 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage in the top-end variant. Oh, and it’ll get a 3.5mm audio jack too.

There’s practically nothing left to the imagination as to what the OnePlus 6 will look like at this point; all we’re waiting on is the pricing and availability. The company is also partnering with Marvel as its new superhero movie, Avengers: Infinity War, hits theaters, so you can expect to see some exclusive content on the device, or perhaps a commemorative special edition.

I’ve been using a OnePlus 5T for the better part of the last six months, and it’s arguably one of the best phones I’ve used in recent memory, thanks to its commendable camera and outstanding performance – so I’m excited to see if the company can improve on it with the next model.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the launch, as well as our subsequent review. If you’d like to tune in to the livestream from the event, bookmark this page and mark your calendar for May 16.

