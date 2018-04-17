OnePlus 6: Here are the first camera samples

Another day, another bit of OnePlus 6 news. A day after we learned the phone would likely be water-resistant, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took it upon himself to share the first images we’ve seen taken using the new camera.

Lau shared the photos on Chinese platform Weibo. The photos are a set of simple daytime images taken in Standford, California. Have a gander:

You can view and download the 16MP samples here.

The photos certainly look nice, although they don’t tell us very much. Most flagship smartphones can take solid photos in daylight conditions, and OnePlus has convenient tripped away the EXIF data which could’ve provided information like aperture size.

Still, I like what I see in terms of dynamic range and colors, at least. Considering the photos are unedited, it seems like these are scenes with a high sun and fair harsh lighting – usually a good test for HDR. Shadows are well preserved and there’s no highlight clipping to be found in the clouds; the latter is something I sometimes had an issue with its predecessor.

Of course, the images could very well be cherry-picked, but the OnePlus 5T already had a capable shooter, so we’d expect no less from the successor. With the phone expected to be announced in a matter of weeks, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer.

Via GSMArena

on Pete Lau [Weibo]

