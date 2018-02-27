This company made a $150 iPhone X ripoff and called it the S9

So you can’t afford the iPhone X – or the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9; welcome to the club. Or, you know what, screw that. Just get the best of both worlds for $150, from Leagoo.

The oddball Chinese gadget maker unveiled its S9 handset at MWC 2018, complete with narrow bezels, a familiar name, and an iPhone-inspired notch above the display.

For its low asking price, it comes with a 5.85-inch “HD+” screen, an unnamed octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, dual 13-megapixel rear cameras, and a 3,300mAh battery. The notch houses the front camera that also allows for facial recognition to unlock your phone.

I’m not a fan of these gimmicks, but I’m interested to know if people actually care for such blatant rip-offs (besides Samsung and Apple’s lawyers, that is).

Let us know what you think of the Leagoo S9 in the comments.

