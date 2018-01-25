You can preorder Elon Musk’s new flamethrower – if you guess the password

Back in December, Elon Musk tweeted that if his new Boring Company – the one digging giant holes – sold 50,000 hats, it would also start selling a flamethrower. I mean, why not?

It turns out he wasn’t kidding.

As reported by The Verge, a few redditors noticed that going to boringcompany.com/flamethrower would prompt you to enter the password. If you typed in ‘flame’ you’d be taken to a pre-order page, where you could buy the flamethrower for $600. The page notes that the final version will ‘be better’ than the prototype image, and that the device would ship in April.

It was leaked a few days ago but they changed the password pic.twitter.com/wcMXZ0ARFk — Griddy McGridfinFace (@FalconGridFin) January 25, 2018

Unfortunately, the password has since changed, and so the race to find the new one begins. Want to have a go at it? Check boringcompany.com/flamethrower. In the meantime, you can check out this video of what appears to be a working prototype:

