You can preorder Elon Musk’s new flamethrower – if you guess the password
Back in December, Elon Musk tweeted that if his new Boring Company – the one digging giant holes – sold 50,000 hats, it would also start selling a flamethrower. I mean, why not?

It turns out he wasn’t kidding.

As reported by The Verge, a few redditors noticed that going to boringcompany.com/flamethrower would prompt you to enter the password. If you typed in ‘flame’ you’d be taken to a pre-order page, where you could buy the flamethrower for $600. The page notes that the final version will ‘be better’ than the prototype image, and that the device would ship in April.

Unfortunately, the password has since changed, and so the race to find the new one begins. Want to have a go at it? Check boringcompany.com/flamethrower. In the meantime, you can check out this video of what appears to be a working prototype:

