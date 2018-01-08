Samsung unveils monstrous 146-inch modular MicroLED TV dubbed “The Wall”

Electronics giant (and consummate Pink Floyd fans) Samsung have unveiled their latest concept — a truly humongous 146-inch 8K television called The Wall.

The Wall isn’t just another big-screen TV. For starters, the underlying display technology is a vastly different from what you’d get at Best Buy. It’s the first consumer TV to use MicroLED, rather than the more conventional LED, plasma or OLED technologies.

So, what makes MicroLED special? The pixel LED modules in a MicroLED display provide their own light source, so there’s no need for a separate backlight, or for color filters. For punters, this means a brighter screen, darker blacks, more realistic colors and less unwanted light leakage. In short, a much more vividly visceral TV experience.

Samsung has designed The Wall with modularity in mind. By this, the South Korean giant means that it’s possible for cashed-up punters to arrange several displays to create one ultra-massive TV. The Wall has no bezels to speak of, so it all fits together seamlessly.

“Screens should not be limited by size or space. Instead, they should be able to blend into any home,” said JH Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement.

As mentioned, The Wall is an 8K TV. With 4K UHD still finding its feet, it’s safe to say that there’s not that much content released in this format. As a nod to this, Samsung has crammed The Wall with an AI upscaling technology that can purportedly improve the quality of standard definition content to 8K resolution.

I’d be really interested to see how this works out in practice. If it can bring a new lease of life to your old DVDs and Blu-rays, that’d be amazing. But I’d be wary of anything that makes content look visibly artificial and processed.

Right now, The Wall is just a concept, albeit one Samsung is committed to for the long-haul. The company has plans to bring it to consumers, and promises a global launch later this spring. Suffice to say, we’re pretty stoked.

