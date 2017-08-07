OnePlus 5 gets new color configurations, including a beautiful Soft Gold

If we gave medals to our favorite phones, the OnePlus 5 (our review here) would have won Gold in the budget flagship category. Too you couldn’t actually but the phone in gold…. Until now.

*Ahem* Terrible lede aside, the OnePlus 5 now comes in ‘Soft Gold,’ which is a subtler take on the blingy hue than most other manufacturers. It also comes with a white front, which is a nice change of pace from the complements the Midnight Black and Slate Gray. I normally think gold gadgets look gaudy, but OnePlus’ take is subtle enough to be inoffensive.

The Soft Gold is available with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, which is more than most other phones anyway. It will set you back $479 / £449 / €499.

In related news, you can now get the high-end configuration – 8GB/128GB for $539 / £499 / €559 – in Slate Gray, which has a slight blue-ish tint in real life. It was previously only available in Black. It’s not like the colors are that different, but can’t complain about having more options. You can check out the new color configurations at Oneplus.net

