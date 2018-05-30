Reddit surpasses Facebook to become the 3rd most visited site in the US

According to Alexa – the Amazon-owned web traffic analyzing platform – more people now visit Reddit than Facebook in the US.

Spotted, of course, on Reddit by user IamATechieNerd, the stats will be a big boost for the social sharing platform, especially with many users still irked about the recent re-design.

It’s important to note that analyzing web traffic using a tool like Alexa is not an exact science, but it’s interesting that it has now put Reddit ahead of Facebook.

If the stats are to be believed, Google is still the most visited site, followed by YouTube, Reddit, and Facebook, with Amazon rounding out the top five.

On average, Reddit users spend 15 minutes and 10 seconds on it everyday, a figure substantially higher than its competitors. Google users spend 7 minutes 16 seconds, YouTube 8 minutes 31 seconds, Facebook 10 minutes 50 seconds and Amazon 7 minutes 37 seconds on the sites each day.

This isn’t great news for Facebook on the face of things. The social media company’s audience is ageing and shifting to other platforms and, with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the company’s lost a lot of sheen.

Still, the Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp are thriving, so Zuckerberg won’t be panicking too much yet.

Whether long-term Reddit users will be happy with this increased traffic is another matter. But, let’s be honest, when are they ever satisfied?

