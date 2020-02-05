Bring your whole team to TNW2020 with this brilliant group discount deal

Remember when karaoke was a peak team outing? Well, it turns out there’s more you can do to build rapport with your team than offer your best rendition of Shaggy. Enter TNW2020—our flagship event that brings together the brightest minds in tech for two days of knowledge sharing, business, and one big afterparty.



We’ve lined up the most influential speakers and business leaders in fields ranging from AI to product design and green tech to present their insights on how we can build a better future through tech. Did we mention the CEO and co-founder of Reddit will be there?

And here’s the scoop—the bigger your crew, the bigger your discount. There is something for everyone at TNW2020, so joining forces with the department down the hall is a good play.

So how how much is it?



10+ people = 10% off

25+ people = 15% off

50+ people = 20% off

100+ people = 25% off

It’s really a no-brainer to bring your team to the forefront of the tech future at TNW2020. Last year we had the likes of Adidas, Lush, and Deloitte roaming the grounds. What are you waiting for? Get your team tickets now.