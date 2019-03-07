We’re building incredible new technology every day. With the advances we’ve made in fields like artificial intelligence, product design, and more, it’s clear that the future of tech is bright. A large part of that is thanks to developers – none of the progress we’ve made and will continue to make is possible without strong code.

At TNW Conference 2019, our tech event in Amsterdam, we’ll be discussing the future of technology. We want devs to be a big part of the conversation, which is why developers can attend TNW2019 for just €149. We partnered with ABN Amro to make this (more than 75 percent!) discount possible.

Our two-day technology conference will take place on May 9 and 10 in Amsterdam. We’ll bring together the brightest minds in the industry, through inspiring keynotes, in-depth roundtable discussions, hands-on workshops, and more. The Developers ticket provides the perfect opportunity to gain new knowledge, expand your network, and share your projects and ideas with peers.

Our stages will welcome many amazing developers, who will speak about their latest projects. Hear and learn from speakers like Chris Slowe, Reddit’s CTO, Angel Diaz, IBM’s VP of Developer Technology and Open Source, Stacia Carr, Zalando’s Director of Engineering, and more.

How the ticket deal works

To register for more than a 75 percent discount on your ticket to TNW2019, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Step 1: Send us your email: Sign up here to register and verify your email.

Step 2: Invite two people: Send your personal link to two other developers. It’s good to know that your friends don’t have to buy their own ticket for this to work (even though they absolutely should) – they just have to leave us their email. Then you’re good to go!

Step 3: Register your ticket for #TNW2019: Once two of your contacts have verified their email addresses, we’ll send you a private link to register your ticket.

Don’t miss out – we’re sure this will be a popular ticket, so get yours now before they’re gone. We hope to see you in May!

Not a developer? No problem. We’re also offering discounts to women in tech and under 30s.

