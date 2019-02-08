How Lush is using AR to change the way you buy bath bombs

Our CEO Boris recently visited the headquarters of cosmetic company Lush to explore the cool things they’re doing with tech – and they also made some bath bombs. For years, he’s been friends with Jack Constantine, CDO of Lush, thanks to their shared love for technology and its potential to change the world.

When you think of Lush, you don’t automatically assume a connection to tech – but they’ve found some amazing ways to merge digital innovation into their business. With a desire to change the norms of traditional retail, Jack founded Lush Digital, where they’re using an app, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality to give shoppers a new experience.

But in order to use that tech for a competitive edge, they have to know what’s next. That’s why the entire Lush Digital team attends TNW Conference every year – as an investment in their digital future.

Our annual flagship tech event is the perfect blend of inspiring talks from the biggest names in tech, a festival atmosphere, and exclusive networking opportunities. We have over 11 tracks of content, hands-on workshops, and roundtables, which means that everyone in your team can progress in their personal development.

And it's not just Lush that brings their team to learn and get inspired. Last year, hundreds of teams attended, from companies like Nike, ABN AMRO, and Netflix. They gained valuable tech insights through keynotes and discussions, and bonded through their own team building exercises.