Uber is said to be in preliminary talks to acquire London-headquartered food delivery company Deliveroo, reports Bloomberg.

The firm is presently valued at over $2 billion, and Uber will likely have to cough up a fair bit more than that to snap it up. If the deal goes through, it could give Uber a shot at ruling the roost in the food delivery space across Europe. Deliveroo currently operates in more than 200 cities across four continents, including 100 towns in the UK.

That may not be easy though, as the company isn’t keen to relinquish control over its business. Uber, meanwhile is looking to build on its food delivery operations – which includes its Uber Eats service that’s available in several countries – but it seems like it’ll take more than a substantial offer to make this happen.

We’re following this story and will update this post when we learn more.