Tech5 2019 will expand its reach to all of Europe and Israel — apply now

This post is brought to you by Tech5.

TNW and Adyen’s annual Tech5 competition is back again.

Every day, startups prove individuals can harness the power of technology to actually create change and have a positive impact on society. Here at TNW, we believe these silent innovators deserve their time in the spotlight.

So for the sixth time, together with our partner Adyen, TNW is on the hunt for the fastest-growing startups in Europe and Israel to showcase at TNW Conference 2019.

… Except this year we’re going big…

In the past, only startups from the Netherlands, the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and Sweden could apply. This year we’re shaking things up.

Global startups, like Adyen once was, are demonstrating that technology cannot and should not be held back by geographical constraints. That’s why this year, instead of focusing on the typical tech hubs, we’re expanding our search to all European countries and Israel to find the best of the best.

In 2019, all startups founded after 2013 and based in either Europe or Israel are eligible to apply.

TNW founder Patrick de Laive explains why the competition is broadening its horizons:

“When we started Tech5, the startup scene was limited to particular areas of Europe. Now, in 2018, the whole ecosystem has expanded and stretches across the continent. As TNW is at the heart of tech, we have a commitment to bring this community together at Tech5.”

Does your startup have what it takes? Show us the €€€

Signups for the competition start on November 20th, 2018 and end on January 31st, 2019. You’ll be asked to share certain company information, including your percentage growth in revenue between 2016 and 2018.

After signups have closed, we’ll get back to you to confirm this growth rate.

Once the submissions are in, competitors will go through three steps on the road to startup royalty…

Step 1: Five finalists per country announced

TNW and Adyen, along with the help of local tech experts including influencers, journalists, and CEOs, will select five winners from each country and announce them before March 2019.

All finalists will receive coverage on TNW and other media outlets, raising their local and international exposure.

Step 2: Tech5 winners revealed

The 100 founders from the 100 fastest growing European companies will come together on May 8th for Founders Day, an adrenaline-fuelled day of mingling, story sharing and activities in Amsterdam.

During this event, we’ll reveal the final numbers and the ultimate five winners of the Tech5 competition.

Step 3: Time to shine at TNW Conference 2019

Furthermore, the 100 finalists will be hosted at Adyen’s pavilion during the TNW Conference from May 9th-10th. There they’ll get exposure to over 17,500 attendees a day, including top change-makers, innovators and talent from Europe and beyond.

Also, the winner will be interviewed on stage in front of a live audience during the conference.

According to Roelant Prins, CCO at Adyen, winning Tech5 is only the beginning: “We have seen genuine world-leading companies in last year’s Tech5 competition, proving that Europe is a great breeding ground for startups. As we’d like to continue supporting companies accelerating their growth across industries, I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s winners at TNW Europe.”

Need more reasons to sign up?

Whether you make it to the final Tech5 or become a country finalist, entering the competition will allow your startup to:

Join an exclusive network of fast-growing startups in Europe

Get both local and international exposure to investors, journalists, clients, and talent

Gain insights and tips from experts to continue scaling your success

Measure your progress against peers and potential competitors

Recognize and reward your team’s hard work

