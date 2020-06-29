K-pop group Blackpink has broken the record for the most views for a single video in 24 hours with its new music video ‘How You Like That,’ reports Variety. Hit the play button above to watch it.

The video racked up 82.4 million views within the first 24 hours of release on June 26. It ousted the previous record holder, which happens to be another K-pop track: BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv,’ which garnered 74.6 million views back in April 2019.

This isn’t the first time Blackpink has held the record for most views in 24 hours on YouTube. ‘Kill This Love’ earned the group this title back in April 2019, just before BTS snatched it up.

Blackpink’s track blends brash pop and hip-hop stylings, and features elaborate costumes and sets. The formula isn’t particularly novel, but after a couple of listens, I get the sense that this earworm is going to begin doing the rounds on TikTok and reach even greater heights in the coming weeks. If you’re curious about the making of this video, check out a behind-the-scenes clip here.