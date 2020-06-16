Animal Crossing to host the most adorable Pride festival ever

Welcome to TNW Pride 2020 . We’ll be covering tech-related Pride stories and putting a much needed spotlight on the LGBTQPIA+ STEM community and its history all throughout the month of June.

In what might be the most “year 2020” thing that could possibly happen, Global Pride is hosting a virtual Pride festival inside of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons starting on Thursday, 18 June.

Pride 2020 will forever be remembered as the year the festivities went virtual. Instead of marching in the streets together, many of us will be attending from the safety of our own homes. Luckily for us, there’s a veritable cornucopia of queer content scheduled for streaming throughout the month on just about every platform imaginable. And those of us who want the absolute cutest experience will be rainbowing it up with the adorable cast of New Horizons.

According to a press release from Global Pride:

The idea was inspired by the thriving LGBTI+ communities around Animal Crossing: New Horizons since its launch in March 2020. Celebrations kick off on 18 June and run for the rest of Pride Month. During this time Animal Crossing players will be provided inspiration to host their own Pride parades, through the specially-built Pride island which showcases activities such as a rainbow march, a message board, a hall of fame, a club and a catwalk, as well as a range of Pride-friendly clothing options that can be worn in the game. Being inclusive and diverse is always at the heart of Global Pride, and #GlobalPrideCrossing will support the Black Lives Matter movement in a number of ways, including resharing BLM-related content.

The Animal Crossing Pride celebration will join the Global Pride 24-hour live stream on 27 June where Twitch creators will from around the world will show off their Pride celebration creations.

For more information check out the Global Pride site here.

