Daily Distraction: Here are some free movies for your popcorn-munching ass

There are plenty of streaming services around now, and maybe some new ones will come around once the coronavirus pandemic is over. These apps are filled with new shows, and honestly, watching or committing to a show for more than a few seasons can be a bit tiring sometimes.

Sometimes I just want to indulge in a good movie, even if it’s a bit long, you know that there’s an end to a story. So, if you want a bit of a breather from switching to one show to another, here’s how you can watch movies for free.

Video of the day

Since we were talking about movies, I had to post a video from the amazing channel.

Meme of the day

Get some popcorn. Stay safe. Bye

Read next: AI predicts results of English Premier League matches canceled by coronavirus