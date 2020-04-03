HBO is pulling a Pornhub — in a good way. The company announced it’s making a long list of series and movies available to stream for free to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, HBO said the content will be available starting from Friday, April 3. The best bit? You won’t even need a subscription to take advantage of the offering. The free content will be available on the network’s streaming services HBO NOW and HBO GO, both on mobile and desktop.

[Read: PSA: Netflix isn’t giving away free subs due to coronavirus — it’s a scam]

Here’s the full list of free content:

Series:

Ballers

Barry

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood

Veep

The Wire

Documentaries:

The Apollo

The Case Against Adnan Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Inventor

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

I Love You, Now Die

McMillion$

True Justice

United Skates

We Are the Dream

Movies:

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Empire of the Sun

Forget Paris

Happy Feet Two

Isn’t It Romantic?

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Midnight Special

My Dog Skip

Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase

Pan

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Red Riding Hood

Smallfoot

Storks

Sucker Punch

Unknown

That’s about it. And by the way, don’t even dare pulling the “I’ve only got Netflix” card when someone asks why you haven’t seen The Sopranos or The Wire — you’ve got absolutely no excuse now. While we’re at it, Six Feet Under is also pretty good.

There’s only one downside to the announcement: The free content is exclusively available to the US. “This is restricted to the US only,” a statement read. That said, there are ways to get around that. Just don’t say I gave you the idea.

Read next: Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin exchanges see user influx since coronavirus outbreak’