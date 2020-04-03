Here’s all the free content you can watch on HBO during the coronavirus crisis
HBO is pulling a Pornhub — in a good way. The company announced it’s making a long list of series and movies available to stream for free to encourage people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a tweet, HBO said the content will be available starting from Friday, April 3. The best bit? You won’t even need a subscription to take advantage of the offering. The free content will be available on the network’s streaming services HBO NOW and HBO GO, both on mobile and desktop.
[Read: PSA: Netflix isn’t giving away free subs due to coronavirus — it’s a scam]
Here’s the full list of free content:
Series:
- Ballers
- Barry
- Silicon Valley
- Six Feet Under
- The Sopranos
- Succession
- True Blood
- Veep
- The Wire
Documentaries:
- The Apollo
- The Case Against Adnan Syed
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- The Inventor
- Jane Fonda in Five Acts
- I Love You, Now Die
- McMillion$
- True Justice
- United Skates
- We Are the Dream
Movies:
- Arthur
- Arthur 2: On the Rocks
- Blinded By the Light
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Empire of the Sun
- Forget Paris
- Happy Feet Two
- Isn’t It Romantic?
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Midnight Special
- My Dog Skip
- Nancy Drew And The Hidden Staircase
- Pan
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Red Riding Hood
- Smallfoot
- Storks
- Sucker Punch
- Unknown
That’s about it. And by the way, don’t even dare pulling the “I’ve only got Netflix” card when someone asks why you haven’t seen The Sopranos or The Wire — you’ve got absolutely no excuse now. While we’re at it, Six Feet Under is also pretty good.
There’s only one downside to the announcement: The free content is exclusively available to the US. “This is restricted to the US only,” a statement read. That said, there are ways to get around that. Just don’t say I gave you the idea.
Read next: Satoshi Nakaboto: ‘Bitcoin exchanges see user influx since coronavirus outbreak’
Corona coverage
Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.
For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.