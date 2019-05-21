You can build your own Lightsaber and Droid at Disney’s new Star Wars attractions

Disney’s finally lifting the veil on its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction set to debut at Disneyland on May 31. And while we were all expecting a glut of rides and properly attired characters roaming about, its the souvenirs that have us most excited.

Who goes to Disneyland just to buy overpriced souvenirs aimed at drooling tourists? Normally that sentence would have answered the question it asked. But the opportunity to relive the best part of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – designing and building your own Lightsaber – and/or step into Anakin Skywalker’s shoes by building your own Droid might make a trip to the happiest place on Earth a bit more appealing for Jedi and Sith alike.

According to Disneyland’s online entry for Savi’s Workshop, guests wishing to build their own lightsabers will:

Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order! Once your lightsaber is complete (purchase required!), you’ll be ready to embark on incredible new adventures—from the far reaches of Wild Space to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

The pricing for lightsabers starts at $199.99 plus tax and includes:

Metal hilt chosen from four different designs

“Kyber crystal” chosen from four different colors

36” Lightsaber “blade”

Carrying case

Guests will assemble their own hilts with help from theme park actors. Further customization options will be available for purchase.

On the Droid side of things, would-be Anakins can assemble their own BB or R unit at Droid Depot. Prices start at $99 dollars and options include colorful body parts and limbs. The robots are remote control toys, so it’s expected they’ll come with a controller. Other customization options – including “personality chips and other affiliations” – will be available for purchase.

According to a report from Click Orlando, both build-your-own experiences should result in quality souvenirs, not cheap toys:

Both of these experiences are quite different in quality than the build-a-lightsaber and droid stations featured at the exit of Star Tours: The Adventure Continues and Disney Springs.

Considering a decent quality cosplay-worthy custom Lightsaber can cost $400 or more, the prices sound fair enough – we’ll withhold judgement until we’ve seen what the finished products look like though. Realistically it seems like the cost won’t be as much of a challenge as actually getting your foot in the door.

Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction is available to visit on a reservations-only basis from May 31 through June 23. And even with reservations, there’s a better than naught chance most of the goodies you’re looking for will be gone quickly. Shops open at 2AM on May 31 and lines are expected to be long.

If you are one of the lucky few able to walk out of Disneyland with your own custom Lightsaber or Droid, let us know how it turned out.