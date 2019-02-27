Here are the 11 female-led podcasts you should be listening to

According to a report by PwC, podcasts made well over $600 million in 2018 — and the golden age is yet to come. PwC further projects the industry‘s revenue will move past the nine-figure benchmark by 2022.

As with any promisingly lucrative industry, it’s both interesting and important to see who will take the biggest piece of the pie. One hopes that with emerging technologies and media, the playing field is level, and people from all backgrounds will have the opportunity to break in and fill space.

There are startlingly few resources to learn about the gender and ethnic makeup of podcast hosts, leaving the industry in danger of turning into a boys club like the rest of tech.

A group of white men is called a podcast — Bяyan (@MurderBryan) February 18, 2019

In light of this lack of data, and ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite podcasts, where 50 percent or more of the hosts happen to be women.

Criminal

“Criminal is not a podcast about gruesome crimes, but about humans who err and the consequences that can have on victims, family, or the criminals themselves. Phoebe Judge’s voice is incomparably smooth.”

— Alejandro Tauber

Invisibilia

“This podcast has one small problem: the two ladies hosting, Alix Speigel and Hanna Rosin, have rather similar voices. Besides that, Invisibilia — covering many topics in (social) psychology and neurology — has some amazing stories. For example, one episode (‘Entanglement‘) is about a woman with ‘Mirror Touch Synesthesia,’ a condition that lets her feel whatever she sees happening to other people.”

— Anouk Vleugels

CTRL ALT DELETE

“Hosted by one of our faves, Emma Gannon, this podcast is a series of interviews with people from all industries — including Rowan Blanchard to Liz Gilbert — about growing up with the internet. It’s pretty damn broad and covers everything from creativity, mental health, identity, feminism, and so much more.

One of our favorite episodes was when she spoke with Guardian writer Jessica Valenti about being a woman online and the pressure to ‘cope’ with online abuse.”

— Georgina Ustik and Cara Curtis

Serial

“An investigative journalism podcast hosted and produced by Sarah Koenig. The first two seasons follow one case each, taking them apart step by step and questioning the sketchy practices of parties involved. The third season explores the flaws of the justice system through revisiting sloppy cases.

Fascinating stories and brilliant execution.”

— Marta Dawydzik

Mystery Show

“This podcast by the wonderful Starlee Kine sadly was canceled too soon — shame on you, Gimlet Media — but the first and only season is definitely worth a listen. Kine looks into pressing everyday mysteries — like the physical length of Jake Gyllenhaal — that can only be solved through old school, investigative journalism.”

— Anouk Vleugels

The History Chicks

“The History Chicks are a pair of badass women, Beckett Graham and Susan Vollenweider, who tell the stories of females that dong-dominated history has either overlooked or not given their proper dues. It’s brilliant.”

— Callum Booth

The Allusionist

“The Allusionist is a podcast created and hosted by the word wizard, Helen Zaltzman. In each episode, she explores elements of language you (probably) haven’t thought of, from why conversations are so hard to start, newly invented languages, all the way through to how politicians’ names enter the common vernacular. It’s funny, sharp, insightful, and, importantly, brilliant.”

— Callum Booth

Strava’s Athletes Unfiltered

“It’s narrated and presented by Hillary Allen, features lots of female athletes, and I love listening to it because it gets to the heart of why people do sport, why people get involved in pushing themselves regardless of their age, gender, background, physical capabilities.

It’s a great outlet to hear these inspiring stories, about normal people, against the odds and achieving great things. It makes me want to get off my ass and do things.

Normally, the athletic stories we hear are all about elites or pros, who have whole teams backing them, sponsors, and so on helping them, it’s more interesting to hear stories of normal people, achieving things against the odds (sorry for the CLICHÉ).”

— Matt Beedham

The High Low

“Hosted by journalists Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes, The High Low is great for media junkies who want to discover the latest in journalism and literature. Named after iconic Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s concept of ‘high low journalism,’ this podcast covers stories from celebrity drama to international political crises.

Every few episodes, they also interview incredible authors, and I’m always saving their recommendations.

They’re often criticized for their privilege and posh background, which is incredibly valid. While I often don’t agree with their opinions, I find their willingness to acknowledge their perspective refreshing and well-informed.”

— Georgina Ustik and Cara Curtis

The Read

“One of the original podcast greats! Hosted by NYC transplants Kid Fury and Crissle, this weekly podcast covers everything from hip-hop, pop culture, and the perfection that is Beyoncé to depression, the benefits of therapy, and how to survive as queer people of color in Trump’s America.

They’re both brilliant, fast-talking, and absolutely hilarious. Listening to this podcast both pisses you off about the world and soothes your soul.”

— Georgina Ustik

TWiT

“TWiT is a weekly round table discussion featuring some of the best and brightest minds in the tech ecosystem. It’s comprised largely of journalists discussing the biggest stories of the week and it’s can’t-miss information for anyone who follows the industry.”

— Bryan Clark

TWiT’s host Megan Morrone is also joining us on TNW Answers this Monday, where she’ll be taking questions about TWiT, tech journalism, and podcasting. Ask her anything ahead of time!

