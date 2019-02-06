In 1999, Hae Min Lee, a high school student from Baltimore went missing, and was later discovered murdered. Her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, was accused of the crime and imprisoned – but some details didn’t quite add up. The case was examined in the 2014 Peabody Award-winning podcast Serial, and got the world interested in true crime storytelling like few other works had. It’s now surfacing again in the form of a four-part documentary from HBO.

The Case Against Adnan Syed, directed by Oscar nominee Amy Berg, promises to reveal ‘a new chapter in the story’ that millions of people around the world actively followed since Serial was released. The trailer, which you can watch above, doesn’t reveal what might be about, but it’ll likely have much to do with details of the case brought forth in Syed’s cross appeal of his conviction from last July.

As a huge fan of the first season of Serial (don’t bother with the other two dreary seasons), I’m excited to learn what new information this might bring to light. HBO says the documentary series will land this spring.