I can’t wait to hate-watch Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘scientific’ Netflix show

Fall can’t come soon enough: in just a few months, Netflix will air a new show helmed by actor Gwyneth Paltrow, the brains behind wellness and self-care brand Goop. It’s making some people angry, but I’m here to tell you that it might well be one of the best things you’ll watch on the platform this year.

Variety reports that the show will “consist of 30-minute episodes hosted by the site’s editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow. The team will utilize experts, doctors, and researchers to examine issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness.”

So, in case you’ve been out of the goop loop, Paltrow’s company is all about shilling lifestyle products. The trouble is, it’s been known to promote wellness products that have no scientific backing to prove they work. This includes debunked items like a coffee enema for detoxing, body stickers that ‘promote healing,’ and jade ‘eggs’ to place in your vagina for improving your sexual health. Goop also endorsed a cryptocurrency exchange in an article that appeared to demystify digital currencies.

Credit: Goop I don’t know what these ‘rose quartz eggs’ are for, because Goop won’t say. But they’re listed in the ‘Between the Sheets’ section at $55 a pop

Now, I don’t know about you, but I’m a sucker for hate-watchable TV. If it’s got people trying too hard to sell you stuff that shouldn’t be manufactured in the first place, lying about their experiences in the real world, or simply failing at life à la the Fyre Festival founders, I’m all over it.

The Goop show sounds like it falls squarely in the first category. Do you not want to watch Paltrow & Co. go all Vince ‘Shamwow’ Offer with their next self-care innovation? Heck, if nothing else, you’ll come across a list of ‘experts’ and doctors to avoid if you value your health.

Here’s hoping Netflix makes the entire season available at once for easy binging.

