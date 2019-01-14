The first teaser for Game of Thrones’ final season reveals a Stark family reunion

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal in distract

Draw your swords: the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is nearly here, and its first teaser is out now. Hit the play button above to watch it.

There’s not much to glean from the all-too-short clip: it takes us inside the Crypts of Winterfell, where it appears that the Stark children – Sansa, Arya, and Jon Snow – will reunite to face a common threat.

Have you visited TNW's hype-free blockchain and cryptocurrency news site yet?

It’s called Hard Fork.

TAKE ME THERE

Expect to see the saga to unfold across six episodes, each over an hour long. Season eight premieres April 14 – which means you have 90 days to recap all the previous seasons in anticipation of the grand finale. Go!

Read next: Verizon is testing a game streaming service targeting Android devices

Distract