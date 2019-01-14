Draw your swords: the eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is nearly here, and its first teaser is out now. Hit the play button above to watch it.

There’s not much to glean from the all-too-short clip: it takes us inside the Crypts of Winterfell, where it appears that the Stark children – Sansa, Arya, and Jon Snow – will reunite to face a common threat.

Expect to see the saga to unfold across six episodes, each over an hour long. Season eight premieres April 14 – which means you have 90 days to recap all the previous seasons in anticipation of the grand finale. Go!

