This refrigerator from Panasonic is one cool robot

This evening, when you finally sit down after a long day at work, you owe it yourself to have a beer and relax. If you lived in the future your refrigerator would understand this, it would empathize with you, and it would bring you an ice-cold beverage. It would probably even offer you cheese and sausage, depending on the availability in your particular home.

Chances are, and this is just a guess, your refrigerator isn’t going to do that when you get home from work. Not because you’re out of beer, and cheese, and sausage. And it isn’t that your refrigerator is an asshole – honestly, I don’t even know your fridge – it’s just stupid. Let’s call it poor judgement on your part to assume a regular dumb-fridge is going to anticipate your desires or come rolling along whenever you call.

That’s why we should all stop what we’re doing right now and throw gobs of money at Panasonic. It’s created a smart-fridge that can respond to voice commands.

The robotic fridge comes complete with a database, so it can keep inventory, and did we mention it moves?

Panasonic introduced its new robot refrigerator, along with a sake cooler, at a consumer expo event in Germany.

It even comes with a continuously-updating mapping system so it can navigate your mansion even if you tend to move the furniture around when you’re liquored up.

I’m not sure why I haven’t been demanding this technology my entire life. It’s ridiculous to imagine going home to my idiotic dumb-fridge after work today, I feel so pedestrian.

Most of us work hard Monday through Friday, and those who don’t are probably stressed from the effort. Why do we not stand up and demand that all our toilets become self-flushing and our beds self-making? And in the name of all that is holy our refrigerators need to get over themselves and stop expecting us to make the first move.

We reached out to Panasonic to ask if the refrigerators would be sold anytime soon and we’ll update as necessary.