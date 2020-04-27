Daily Distraction: Travel the world without leaving your house
The coronavirus pandemic has caused one of mankind’s favorite activities to halt all across the world: traveling. No one is planning vacations, booking tickets, or wishlisting Airbnbs in exotic locales.
While it might take us a while to get back to visiting places in person, we can surely visit many intriguing and scenic places virtually, from the comfort of our couches.
Here’s how you can do it:
- BBC’s Countryfile magazine takes us to through breathtaking views of different spring hills in Britain, from the Tegg’s Nose in Cheshire to the Cave Hill in Belfast.
- YouVisit has a fantastic 360-degree tour of the famous Machu Picchu citadel.
- If you like visiting museums, we have a fantastic guide on how you can do so while sitting at home.
- Disney is offering some free virtual tours of its famed theme parks. Plus, LifeHacker has a handy list of YouTube channels to enjoy Disney’s rides from your couch.
- Interested in Space? NASA is offering a bunch of virtual tours including the International Space Station (ISS) to its Langley Research Center.
- Forbes has listed 15 best online tours ranging from the great wall of china to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Video of the day
On its ‘Like A Version’ segment, Australian radio station Triple J hosts some incredible musicians as they cover popular songs in their own style. Have a listen to one of these below, and follow the channel to hear more fantastic covers.
Meme of the day
— Dark Stock Photos (@darkstockphotos) April 22, 2020
Stay safe!
Corona coverage
Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.
For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.