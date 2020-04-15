Daily Distraction: How to visit museums from the comfort of your home

From when I was a kid, I’ve really liked visiting museums. If I’m traveling to a new city, I love to go to a museum that might tell me a story about the place.

However, I’m not that much into art and paintings. So, I can’t really spend hours looking at famous artworks thinking about all the things that are wrong with my life.

I’m a sucker for unusual museums. Last year, during my Euro trip, I loved going to the Sex Machines Museum in Prague and the Spy Museum in Berlin.

So, today’s Daily Distraction is dedicated to museums you can visit while sitting at home.

Google Arts & Culture has partnered with 2,500 museums to provide you virtual tours; if you have a tough time picking one, it also has a list of top 10 museums as well.

New York’s Metropolitan Opera is streaming a free show every day.

The renowned Louvre is offering its own set of virtual tours.

Travel & Leisure has a nifty list of social media handles of some cool museums.

Go look at the Vatican Museum from the comfort of your couch.

